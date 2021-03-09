Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $30.40. Approximately 3,540,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 990,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

VERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $843.08 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. Analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,006,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,332 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $25,087,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Veritone by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Veritone in the third quarter worth about $2,939,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

