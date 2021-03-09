Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 545,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,793,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $164,113,000 after purchasing an additional 269,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Verizon Communications by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 340,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 179,370 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $56.26. 338,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,352,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

