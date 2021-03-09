Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,370 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 72,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 98.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 96,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 48,027 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $232.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.