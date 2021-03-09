Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $65,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 729,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,352,711. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

