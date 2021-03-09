Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $7,788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,777,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 568,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 283,704 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 254.1% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 163,300 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VET opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

