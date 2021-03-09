Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VET. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective (up from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

Shares of TSE:VET traded up C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.28. 1,813,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,689. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.00. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$10.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

