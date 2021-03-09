Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.88.

Shares of TSE:VET traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.28. 1,813,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$10.02.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

