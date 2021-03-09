Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

TSE:VET traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$9.28. 1,813,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,689. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

