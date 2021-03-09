Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

Shares of VET traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.28. 1,813,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,689. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.00. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

