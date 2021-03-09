Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$10.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VET. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.88.

Shares of TSE:VET traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.28. 1,813,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$10.02.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

