Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$9.25 at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

VET traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, hitting C$9.28. 1,813,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,689. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$10.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.34.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

