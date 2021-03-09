Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%.

NYSE VET opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Vermilion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.