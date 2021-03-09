Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) PT Raised to $24.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRCA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,902. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $374.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.