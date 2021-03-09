Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.63 Million

Analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post sales of $41.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.40 million to $41.86 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $42.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $136.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $136.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $170.00 million, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $190.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

VTNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertex Energy stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 407,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.90% of Vertex Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

