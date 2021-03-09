Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Boosted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,130 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,666,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after buying an additional 335,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after buying an additional 221,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.68.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

