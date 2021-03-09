Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

VERU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Veru by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 182,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veru by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $893.87 million, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

