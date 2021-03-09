Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s share price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 1,987,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,285,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

VERU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $990.95 million, a PE ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,100 in the last three months. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veru by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 5.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 293.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 182,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

