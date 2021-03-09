VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Robert Luciano Buys 80,720 Shares

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano purchased 80,720 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.29 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$184,525.92 ($131,804.23).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Robert Luciano purchased 5,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,500.00 ($8,214.29).

On Monday, March 1st, Robert Luciano purchased 16 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$37.06 ($26.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$593.01 ($423.58).

On Friday, February 26th, Robert Luciano purchased 11,676 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,088.32 ($19,348.80).

On Thursday, February 18th, Robert Luciano bought 3,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,930.00 ($4,950.00).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,000.00 ($41,428.57).

On Thursday, February 11th, Robert Luciano bought 40,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,840.00 ($65,600.00).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Luciano bought 40,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.29 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,640.00 ($65,457.14).

On Friday, February 5th, Robert Luciano bought 47,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,925.00 ($76,375.00).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.10.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

