Viacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $537,061.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $15.61 million and $537,061.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.86 or 0.00366540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000159 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,561 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

