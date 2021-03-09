VIBE (VIBE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $443,146.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 53.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $443,146.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 486% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00057311 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $425.40 or 0.00787756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00027142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

