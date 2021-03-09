Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.