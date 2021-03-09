VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.55

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.55 and traded as high as $59.03. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $59.03, with a volume of 8,030 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

