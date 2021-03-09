VideoCoin (VID) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.21 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 80.4% higher against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $42.04 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,531,204 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.