Vidulum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,392.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $361,499.15 and $2,392.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000634 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 99.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

