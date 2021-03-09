VIDY Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. VIDY has a total market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $366,914.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00775388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

