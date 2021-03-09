Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

GNHAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vifor Pharma has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GNHAF opened at $130.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.70. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

