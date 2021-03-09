VIG (VIG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,139.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. VIG has a market cap of $1.69 million and $8,139.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One VIG token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.04 or 0.06316614 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003803 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,944,910 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.