Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (VFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shares of VFF opened at C$17.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.99. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -370.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Get Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) alerts:

VFF has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) in a research report on Friday.

In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total transaction of C$725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 818,599 shares in the company, valued at C$11,869,685.50. Also, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$1,723,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,077,688.60. Insiders have sold 189,400 shares of company stock worth $2,611,044 in the last quarter.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.