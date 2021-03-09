Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Up 9.3%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price shot up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.03. 1,603,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,512,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFF. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -300.54 and a beta of 4.02.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

