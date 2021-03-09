Village Farms International (VFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VFF stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.95 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,700. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFF shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

