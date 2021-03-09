Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to announce sales of $4.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.27 billion and the lowest is $4.20 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $18.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $20.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.42 billion to $24.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $41.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

