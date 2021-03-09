Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.28

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.28 and last traded at $41.17, with a volume of 372707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

