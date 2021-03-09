Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.91 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $393.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

