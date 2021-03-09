Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) PT Raised to $135.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 213.30% from the stock’s previous close.

VIR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.09. 47,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $118,677.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,505 shares in the company, valued at $857,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,237 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

