Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading 5.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vir Biotechnology traded as high as $47.60 and last traded at $44.87. 1,130,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,093,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,255 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,298,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.