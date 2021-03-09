Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading 5.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vir Biotechnology traded as high as $47.60 and last traded at $44.87. 1,130,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,093,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $111,714.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,255 over the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of -0.99.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.