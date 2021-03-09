Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $35.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,194,132 shares of company stock worth $165,632,040 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

