Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $488.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to announce $488.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.85 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $784.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

