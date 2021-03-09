Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NFJ stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,583. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.