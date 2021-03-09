Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average is $205.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.53. The stock has a market cap of $423.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

