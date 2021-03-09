Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 5,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $216.61 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.