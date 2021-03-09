Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Visa by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 5,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848,171. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $428.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.