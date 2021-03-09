Vistra (NYSE:VST) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.97. 236,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. Vistra has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 162.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 63.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

