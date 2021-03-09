Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Vistra (NYSE:VST)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. Vistra has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Vistra by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vistra by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

