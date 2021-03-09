VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.17

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $3.18. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 476,513 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $53.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

