VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.31. 669,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 184,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.0638 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

