Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) & Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine -5.27% -10.77% -4.00%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Voestalpine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions 0 3 8 0 2.73 Voestalpine 5 3 1 0 1.56

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and Voestalpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions $27.03 billion 0.99 $1.96 billion $2.17 13.82 Voestalpine $14.14 billion 0.53 -$232.14 million ($0.28) -29.82

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has higher revenue and earnings than Voestalpine. Voestalpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Voestalpine pays out -10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions beats Voestalpine on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.