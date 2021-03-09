Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNNVF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNNVF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

