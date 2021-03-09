VouchForMe (IPL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $861.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $448,081.56 and $861.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00057180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00784043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00030478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars.

