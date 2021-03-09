VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Price Up 10.6%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 260,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 544,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $526.42 million, a PE ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

