VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Price Up 10.6%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 260,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 544,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.
The company has a market capitalization of $526.42 million, a PE ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
