Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.59

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.59 and last traded at $64.29, with a volume of 15074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOYA. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.